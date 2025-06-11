UPSI Crash: Bus Operator’s Permit Revoked, RM10k Financial Aid For Bereaved Families

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Transport Ministry has revoked the vehicle permit of the bus owner involved in the recent Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) bus crash in Gerik, Perak, which killed 15 students and injured others.

READ MORE: Survivors Recall Smelling ‘’Burning Smell’’ & Dangerous Driving Before Gerik Bus Crash

READ MORE: [Watch] Dashcam Footage Emerges Of Fatal Bus Crash That Killed 15 UPSI Students

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the decision was made after an early investigation revealed that the Kedah-based operator committed two major violations.

First, the bus operator violated the vehicle permit regulations by loaning the bus to a different individual in Kelantan for RM500 per month.

The bus owner committed the second violation when they failed to activate the vehicle’s GPS tracking system during operation thus failing to provide GPS data to the authorities when asked.

Loke added all vehicle permits owned by the operator will be revoked and appeals would not be accepted.

Additionally, a database compiling bus drivers’ data would be established. The database, to be developed by the Land Transport Agency (Apad), would show the drivers’ information and list blacklisted drivers who had previous convictions records or offences.

The availability of a database would empower operators to do a background check on their prospective employees.

Financial aid to be given to victims’ families

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had informed the cabinet that each bereaved family would receive RM10,000 in financial aid. Meanwhile, those injured in the crash would receive RM5,000.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers has also been instructed to look into the insurance aspects to ensure the victims and families receive the much needed support.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.