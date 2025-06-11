12k Members Strong Paedophile FB Group Disappears After Mekyun, Cikgu Fadli, Caprice Raise Alarm

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Influencer Mekyun (real name Wee Yu Nee) raised the alarm after she found out there’s a Facebook group “Group Budak2 Sekolah Rendah” where members share pictures of school children and exchange lewd comments. The alleged “paedophile” group has 12,000 members when Mekyun was alerted about the group.

Someone also uploaded a picture of Mekyun in her school uniform in the group and she was disgusted by the lewd comments about her and the other children. The comments were allegedly made by men who could be fathers and uncles.

Mekyun said what the men did was a crime and not funny. She said to her followers that they must take collective action together to speak up for these children.

She implored her followers to report the particular Facebook group and share her video to spread awareness.

She hoped the police, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, the Minister of Communications, could investigate and take action against the group.

A Twitter user said they would go into similar groups to report the members to their wives with screenshot evidence of their husbands’ comments.

Meanwhile, others believe the offenders should be publicly named to deter future incidents. They hoped the authorities could trace these people and take action against them.

Patut teruskan jeee! — SYAZA JELITÅ (@SyazaRahizad) June 11, 2025

We should bully more people like this, make noise, malukan dorang publicly so that others also know that it’s wrong to comment and think of such things. This is the time for @MCMC_RASMI to do something, bukan related to netizen and politics semata! — Animaaras (@animaaras) June 11, 2025

Kalau ramai follow group tu sebelum lenyapkan group tu, baik @PDRMsia @MCMC_RASMI trace setiap yang follow tu untuk siasatan. lenyapkan saja maka ramai terlepas potential pedo2 dalam group tu. — je m'appelle bill (@billwords) June 11, 2025

The issue caught the attention of public figures like Cikgu Fadli and Caprice who also urged the authorities to look into the matter.

Gone for good?

At the time of writing, the Facebook group has disappeared from searches. It’s not made known whether the group admin deleted the group page or MCMC caught wind of it and took action.

Recording and spreading the images of underage children without permission is an offence under the Children’s Act 2001 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Section 211).

