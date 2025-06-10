Tengku Zafrul Shoots Down By-Election Rumours, Says This Wasn’t Why He Switched Parties

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tengku Zafrul, who’s still currently the Investment, Trade, and Ministry Minister, released a statement on his official Instagram to address rumours of a Selangor by-election following his decision to leave Umno and join PKR.

He was referring to the speculation alleging that this by-election will pave the way for him to become Selangor menteri besar after joining PKR.

He added that he doesn’t agree with holding a by-election without a good reason because it uses the people’s time and money.

Tengku Zafrul also shared that he will continue to serve his term as minister until December 2025 and leaves the decision of his ministership in the hands of the prime minister.

He stressed that no discussions had taken place with regard to triggering a by-election in Selangor and that it was never among the factors that led to his decision to leave Umno.

I’m always ready to serve the country in any capacity. I left the corporate world with the intention to serve and as long as my services are needed, I’m ready to continue contributing without needing a position. Tengku Zafrul, Investment, Trade, and Ministry Minister

In his statement, he reiterated that the decision to leave Umno was done on his own accord and a personal choice. He admitted it wasn’t an easy decision and has deeply considered all views and opinions given.

He also thanked his peers in Umno, including the leadership, for supporting him throughut his time in the party.

On 30 May, Tengku Zafrul surprised many when he announced his decision to resign as an Umno member and voiced his intention to join Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

His shocking announcement came a few days after Rafizi Ramli resigning as the Economic Minister and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad stepping down as the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister after they both lost a contest for the deputy president in PKR. The highly contested role went to Nurul Izzah Anwar.

Both news of resignation also happened during the Asean Summit week.

