Anwar Ibrahim Granted ‘’Interim Stay,’’ Won’t Appear In Court On 16 June

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is granted an interim stay by the Court of Appeal today, pending a full hearing. In simplest terms, this means the court has temporarily paused the legal proceeding against Anwar.

The three-member bench chaired by Justice Supang Lian said Anwar had shown special circumstances to justify the grant of the application under Section 44 of the Courts of Judicature Act 1964.

Anwar was supposed to attend a court hearing on 16 June regarding an alleged sexual assault case against his former research assistant, Muhammad Yusoff Rawther, the grandson of the late Penang consumer advocate SM Mohamed Idris.

Yusoff previously accused Anwar of assaulting him at the latter’s home in Segambut in October 2018.

Yusoff is seeking general, special, aggravated, and exemplary damages, including interest, costs, and other relief deemed fit by the court. Anwar denies the accusations and filed a countersuit.

Early this month, Anwar’s legal team sought to refer to eight constitutional questions to the Federal Court under Article 128(2) of the Federal Constitution.

Anwar framed the case as a matter of protecting the prime minister’s office from politically motivated litigation instead of an attempt to seek personal immunity.

The court found Anwar’s legal questions did not meet the requirements under Section 84 of the Courts of Justice Act 1964 and ordered him to pay RM20,000 in costs, and ruled the trial should proceed as scheduled on 16 June.

