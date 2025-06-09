Survivors Recall Smelling ‘’Burning Smell’’ & Dangerous Driving Before Gerik Bus Crash

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This morning, 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students died in a bus crash along the East-West Highway in Banun, Gerik. The bus carrying 42 students, a bus driver, and an attendant also hit a Perodua Alza carrying four occupants.

The bus was travelling from Jerteh, Terengganu to Tanjung Malim, Perak when it collided with the car, overturned, and veered into a ditch at 1.10am. 13 people died at the scene while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

According to UPSI vice-chancellor, Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff, the bus was privately chartered by the students to return to campus after the Hari Raya Haji break. He added that accommodation and monetary aid will be provided to the victims’ families.

Survivors recall a burning smell before crash

One of the injured survivors, Nur Irdina Huri, 22, told The Star that she smelled a burning smell before the accident happened and claimed the driver was speeding. She claimed the driver was making dangerous swerves on the hilly stretch of the road.

She said that everything happened in a flash, and she managed to crawl out of the bus through a small opening. She couldn’t help her friends because it was hard to see in the dark.

She sustained injuries to her waist and a sprained leg. Meanwhile, another student, Aleeya Maisarah Azizzani, 21, said they began their journey around 9pm in Jerteh, and she only noticed the smell when they were near Tanah Merah.

She thought the driver would stop and check, but they went on. The driver allegedly sped up and hit a pothole, nearly swerving off to the right.

Aleeya said she was seated on the right side of the bus. She started reciting prayers because she had a bad feeling after they hit the pothole at high speed. It was only moments later when she saw the bus take a sharp turn and veer to the left before crashing into the road divider.

She didn’t know another car had been hit. Despite her hurt back, she managed to get out of the vehicle but couldn’t help the others. She heard screams for help and also saw someone in the drain.

Aleeya thought the person was unconscious, only to find out later from someone else that the person’s head had burst open.

She said emergency services took some time to reach due to the remote location. She sustained a bump on her head, a sprained leg, and back pain from the accident.

