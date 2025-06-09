PM Instructs Police To Look Into Fahmi Reza’s “Travel Ban”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Political satirist and graphic designer Fahmi Reza recently claimed he was barred from travelling overseas when he was stopped at KLIA Terminal 2 while attempting to board a flight to Singapore on 7 June.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim issued a statement yesterday (8 June) ordering Deputy Inspector-General of Police Dato’ Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay to investigate the travel ban imposed on Fahmi.

“The Madani government highly upholds the freedom of individuals as long as it does not threaten the safety of the nation or violate any laws. Therefore, the Royal Malaysia Police will need to issue an explanation on this matter,” the statement said, adding that the Prime Minister’s Office will continue to monitor the situation accordingly.

YAB Perdana Menteri, Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim telah mengarahkan Timbalan Ketua Polis Negara untuk menyemak isu larangan ke luar negara yang dikenakan terhadap saudara Fahmi Reza.



The Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain recently said that the police did not impose any travel restrictions on the activist, claiming that a “misunderstanding” occurred during a border check which led to a travel ban being “incorrectly issued”, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Razarudin said in a statement that Fahmi is free to travel in and out of the country, subject to regulations set by the immigration department, and other laws.

“The police wish to clarify that we have not imposed any travel restrictions on Fahmi at this time. However, the police have placed his name on a list of people to monitor for internal reference purposes due to an ongoing investigation involving him.

“It must be emphasised that being on this list does not constitute a travel ban, but is instead a standard monitoring procedure implemented by law enforcement authorities,” Razarudin said.

Fahmi, barred from his flight to Singapore on 7 June. Image: Facebook | Fahmi Reza

In a statement posted on Facebook, Fahmi says he plans to bring the government to court over the travel ban “error”, while accusing the prime minister and authorities of not taking responsibility for the miscommunication involving his travel plans.

“It was so easy for you to say there was no official travel restriction. But in reality, I still got barred (from travel) yesterday. I still don’t get to go overseas. I am still denied my rights as a citizen.

“You’ve restricted me, caused me trouble, and wasted my time and money,” he said in the statement.

Fahmi was on his way to Singapore on a birthday trip and to catch a punk concert featuring Slant, a punk band from Korea, and Sial, a Singaporean punk band, before he was barred from travelling on the day of his flight.

He explained in a Facebook post that he was put through a troublesome ordeal at the immigration counter, before the immigration officer told him that he was not allowed to travel overseas and escorted him out of the international departures zone.

On 29 May, Fahmi was denied entry into Sabah, where the immigration department at the Kota Kinabalu Airport cited Section 65(1)(a) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 as the legal basis for the refusal.

He was arrested by Sabah police on 30 December, 2024, after 30 police reports were filed against him for displaying a critical caricature of Sabah governor Tun Musa Aman on a wall in Kota Kinabalu just after he was elected for the position.

