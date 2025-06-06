Penang Woman Buys Cat In Songkhla, Claims Customs Let It Through Because “Tak Salah”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian woman posted on social media about her recent family trip to Thailand, and how they came across a tent selling pets at Samila Beach in Songkhla.

According to her post on Threads, she and her husband spent 4,500 baht (RM580) to buy a Persian cat for their child at the pet sale and managed to bring the feline back to Penang with no trouble from border authorities at all.

“We thought we were just going to have a look, then (our child) hugged the cat and didn’t want to let go, so we bought a two-month-old Persian cat and now we’ve arrived safely in Penang.

“Do you think it was worth it buying this cat? We’ve taken care of it for two weeks now and it’s so clever,” she said in the caption.

Some were suspicious because the cat their child hugged was different from the cat they brought home

A few users on Threads were questioning, from photos, why the cat that the couple’s child was holding was different from the cat they brought back to Penang.

It was later explained that she bought a different cat from the one her daughter was holding.

She then emphasised that she really did buy the cat from Songkhla and was not lying about bringing the animal back from Thailand.

The seller allegedly told her that the cat can be brought back to Malaysia with no issues

Some folks asked her how she managed to pass border control when transporting the cat back to Malaysia.

She told the other users that she had asked the seller prior to purchasing the feline “Can we bring the cat back to Malaysia? What do we do at the border?”. She then claimed that the seller said it wouldn’t be a problem because a cat is not like other animals that require a licence to purchase.

When they reached the border, she claimed that customs officers checked their entire car and let them through back into Malaysia.

“When we reached the border, customs checked our entire car and they were okay. If we weren’t allowed to bring it back, we wouldn’t. But the seller said it was okay and not wrong to do so,” she said.

Imported animals need to be quarantined before entering Malaysia

One user on Threads asked about the family’s experience at the border when they brought the cat through, and stated that cats being imported into the country would usually be quarantined by the Department of Quarantine and Inspection Services Malaysia (MAQIS).

Meanwhile, another individual threatened to report the family to MAQIS for bringing an animal from another country into Malaysia without quarantine, reminding them about rules to prevent diseases from spreading.

TRP reached out to MAQIS to ask them about the procedure for bringing in animals from other countries, including Thailand.

A spokesperson said on the phone “According to procedure, even a tiny plant will be confiscated. What more a live cat”.

Additionally, an email response from MAQIS included documents on official terms for importing pets (cats and dogs). It explained that the conditions are important in ensuring the safety of Malaysia’s biosecurity.

In the document, MAQIS highlighted the import permit section which states that the animal must be accompanied by a pet passport or certificate containing a full description or identification.

A list of conditions are also required under the Veterinary Certification, while the Quarantine Requirement section states that the animal being imported must undergo a compulsory quarantine period of not less than 14 days.

Meanwhile, the guideline for importing pets published on MAQIS’ website states nine rules before an animal such as a cat or dog can be brought past the border.

Among the rules stated in the guideline include the animal cannot be below three months of age, must have a microship implanted, and is compulsory to undergo quarantine as soon as it reaches Malaysia.

After reading the official MAQIS guidelines, it’s clear that both the cat seller and the person who brought the cat back to Malaysia is spreading misinformation (intentionally or not) about the country’s animal or pet import procedures.

