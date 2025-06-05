[Watch] Real Argument Or Rage Bait? Couple Arguing In ST Rosyam Mart Draws Attention

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two TikTok videos have gone viral for showing an alleged couple arguing about paying for groceries inside ST Rosyam Mart.

The couple were seen arguing with a trolley full of items between them. During the shouting match, the man kept picking and throwing items from the trolley in anger.

Meanwhile, the woman shouted to ask him to bring back the items and said she doesn’t get to shop much. The man finally toppled the whole trolley over before some people stepped in to intervene.

In the comments, netizens found the man’s behaviour appalling and sympathised with the woman, noting she was also buying baby products like diapers. Meanwhile, people were still split on whether women should shop with their own money or the husband should provide all for the household.

However, some don’t think the argument is real and believe it was a content skit.

In one of the TikTok videos, the user recorded the whole argument and posed with a peace sign next to the woman who was still shouting at the other man.

The couple didn’t break character despite the TikTok user’s strange self-insertion. This gave others the impression that the argument was clearly filmed for content purposes.

Is it a real argument or a rage bait?

While it’s not known what transpired between the couple or if it’s a skit, ST Rosyam Mart made a promotional video regarding their ST card five years ago.

The promo vid also featured a couple arguing about paying for groceries. The couple was finally able to settle the grocery bill using the ST card.

With this video in mind, it’s possible that the recent argument in the store is for ST Rosyam Mart’s upcoming promotional video.

ST Rosyam Mart was founded by actor and entertainer, Datuk Rosyam Nor, in 2017 to help the B40 community.

His dream was to open a supermarket like Aeon or Jaya Grocer but with pasar pagi prices or lower.

