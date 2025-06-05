MOVE President: More Effective Regulation, Banning Vape Is Not the Solution

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It cannot be denied that the use of electronic cigarettes, also known as vape, is harmful to health.

This is because substances like flavored liquids used in vapes contain many chemicals, and there are also irresponsible parties who mix them with illegal substances.

What has happened has raised public concern over vaping activities. As a result, many states have banned the sale and use of vapes, including Perlis and Terengganu.

Making vape illegal is not the solution

Recently, the president of the Malaysian Vape Entity Organization (MOVE), Samsul Kamal Ariffin, stated that banning vape is not the best solution. Instead, it requires stricter regulatory methods to ensure it can be implemented to protect users and the public.

According to him, many electronic cigarette users use the device as an alternative to quit the smoking habit.

“International studies, including by Public Health England, show that vape is 95% safer than regular cigarettes.

“Nonetheless, I, as a representative of users, take the issue of vape misuse for intoxication very seriously.

“I want to emphasize that regulation in terms of manufacturing, sales, and usage must be implemented by the government as soon as possible,” he said, as quoted by Harian Metro.

Individuals who mix e-liquid with THC is the real issue



He further said that the real issue lies with a small group of irresponsible individuals who mix foreign substances such as THC into vape liquids. This can indirectly cause health problems for those who vape and may even lead to hospitalization.

THC refers to the cannabis flower that contains delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, a chemical compound that can trigger symptoms of psychosis.

The banning of vape will increase its presence in black markets, making it even more unsafe

According to Samsul, banning vape will only lead to an increase in the black market for vape products, which are not tested for safety.

This issue will also worsen public health problems.

“A total ban on vape will cause the black market for these products to grow, and untested and unsafe products will become easily accessible. This will further worsen public health conditions,” he explained.



At the same time, Samsul also warned that the actions of some states banning the electronic device could lead to the flow of vape products from non-banning states into those that enforce the ban.

As a result, this indirectly defeats the purpose of the ban itself.

“In addition, smuggled cigarettes are also expected to rise because vape users will have no other alternatives,” he said.

Urging the goverment not to hastily ban vape

Samsul also urged the government and authorities not to rush into imposing a total ban on electronic cigarettes, but instead to focus efforts on tackling misuse, including enforcing strict regulations.

“With proper regulation, only approved vape products can be sold, protecting users, traders, and the government, which would receive tax revenue to support health subsidies,” he said.

Around last November, the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, decreed that the use of vape should be completely banned.

According to His Majesty, one of the root causes of addiction begins with cigarettes and vape.

