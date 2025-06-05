Motorcyclist Crashes After Getting Seizure, Lifeguard Jumps To The Rescue

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Not all traffic accidents are caused by reckless drivers and road rage. Sometimes, they happen due to a person experiencing health issues while driving a car or riding a motorcycle.

In a dashcam footage that went viral recently, a motorcyclist could be seen veering off to the side of the road and hitting a highway divider when he experienced a seizure while riding, twitching on the ground after the crash.

Underwater hockey player and lifeguard Manigandaa Keertan, who shared the video on Instagram, was seen next to the victim, trying to keep him calm and secure while his partner Maddie called an ambulance and relayed accurate information to emergency services.

Staying calm is important while assisting someone experiencing a seizure

In his post, Manigandaa emphasised that it is important to stay calm when someone is going through an episode. He then listed things that people should know when dealing with a person experiencing a seizure:

Stay calm and keep the person safe. Don’t hold them down or try to stop the movements. Don’t try to open their mouth. Protect their head and time the seizure. Turn them on their side after the seizure ends. Call for help if it lasts for more than 5 minutes.

He then advised what not to do in this situation:

Don’t put anything in their mouth. Don’t try to force their jaw open.

Having the right skills and knowledge can help in emergency situations until professional help arrives

TRP reached out to Manigandaa, who said the incident occurred along Jalan Lapangan Terbang Subang, just opposite the Subang Airport.

When asked if his lifeguard skills came into play while assisting the crash victim, Manigandaa said it definitely did.

He runs a lifeguard company called Red Rescue which provides lifeguard services to hotels and schools all around Malaysia.

“We have trained for these kinds of scenarios so I would definitely say it helped a lot,” he said.

“I think that this is a skill everyone should learn and be brave enough to help others. People always have the fear of making someone’s condition worse. But, if a person is not breathing, they are already in their worst state so there’s no harm in trying to help,” Manigandaa added.

Manigandaa’s story shows how valuable it is to learn some basic medical skills for emergencies.

How many of us can say that we know what to do when someone needs cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), or recognise signs of someone having a stroke, or how to help someone having an asthma attack?

Now that’s something to think about.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.