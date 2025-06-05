Manjung Authorities Seize Items From Rental Touts At Teluk Senangin

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Manjung Municipal Council (MPM) has confiscated all the rental furniture at Teluk Senangin, Perak following complaints regarding rental touts at the beach.

The operation was carried out together with the Manjung district police headquarters under Section 46(1)(d) of the Street, Drainage, and Building Act 1974 (Act 133), which prohibits obstruction in public spaces.

They confiscated 220 chairs, 19 wooden tables, a metal table, an umbrella, 25 floats, and three tents.

The issue was highlighted after a beach-goer called out rental touts for taking over most of the beach.

READ MORE: [Watch] Beachgoer Calls Out Rental Touts For Taking Over Teluk Senangin Public Beach

MPM reiterates that Teluk Senangin is a public beach that’s open to all without any charges. MPM said the act of charging entry fees for recreational activities such as picnics or relaxing by the beach is against the law.

According to the council, around 10 permits were issued to rental agents for inflatable chairs, but only three remain active.

MPM added that one of the most important conditions to follow is not placing rental equipment before they’re rented and no charging for other items or using public spaces for unapproved activities.

The council advised the public to lodge a report if they encounter any suspicious activities or individuals attempting to collect payment at beaches.

The public can call 05-6898833, WhatsApp 019-3035800, or email aduan@mpm.gov.my to lodge a report complete with picture or video evidence.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.