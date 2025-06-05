“Malaysia’s Rod Stewart” Vernon Steele Breathes His Last At PPUM

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Once dubbed the “Rod Stewart of Malaysia”, musician Vernon Richard Steele passed away this morning due to breathing difficulties at the University Malaya Medical Centre in Petaling Jaya.

He was 73.

Steele’s health had been on the decline since last year when he was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) which is a common lung disease that causes restricted airflow and breathing problems.

He was recovering from the COPD, however Steele then had complications which led to his right leg being amputated. He has been in and out of the hospital since, having undergone two surgeries.

In a 2009 article by The Star, Steele’s voice was described as deep, husky and effortless.

At the time, he had already been singing for over three decades and as recent as last year, he was still actively performing, making his involvement in the music scene well over four decades, hitting five.

It all changed after his COPD diagnosis, which was later followed with an amputation of one of his legs.

Among those who had tirelessly been helping to raise funds to aid in Vernon’s recovery was the Musicians For Musicians association.

Taking to Facebook, the association’s secretary Latifah Abdullah shared the news of Steele’s passing.

“We tried, Vernon, we tried. Hoped you’d stay on for the Benefit. One of the best male vocalist in town. Go in peace, no more pain. May you rest in peace now,” Latifah wrote.

The benefit she mentioned is one scheduled for next month titled “Giving Through Music”.

It is aimed at raising funds to support the many musicians who are in need, require medical aid, hospitalisation, and facing age-related issues.

Speaking to TRP, Latifah said the whole thing is very sad.

“It’s very unfortunate that he couldn’t stay for us to finish the coming benefit concert. It is actually for all the musicians who are chronically ill. And it’s very sad. He knows about it.

“But in any case the next of kins will not be left out.

“We are gonna miss him and he is one of a kind, he has one of the best vocals in town, we would say as the Rod Steward of Malaysia. We will miss him dearly,” she said.

Messages of condolences on Steele’s passing are also being shared on Facebook, particularly by his friends and those who have had the honour of performing with him throughout his career.

Steele leaves behind a son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

For those who would like to pay their last respects, the wake will be held from tomorrow until Monday, 10am to 10pm at the Church of St Francis Xavier, Jalan Gasing, Petaling Jaya.

