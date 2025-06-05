Innocence Betrayed: Cat Severely Burned In Alleged Acid Attack

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A gut-wrenching Facebook post has stirred anger and heartbreak online after a pet owner shared a photo of her beloved cat lying injured and helpless—apparently the victim of a cruel acid attack.

While cats can be playful or even a little sneaky, they’re generally harmless.

Most simply roam about, keeping to themselves.

Occasionally, a hungry stray might swipe food from a stall—but only out of desperation.

So, nothing justifies such an inhumane act against a creature so small and innocent.

The horrifying ordeal began when the cat’s owner, Vampalisya Akma, realized her pet, Nemo, hadn’t returned home.

After a week of anxious searching, she was relieved—and heartbroken—to learn that Nemo had been found by a kind neighbour.

The neighbour, whom Nemo frequently visited, had rushed the injured cat to a vet the very day he went missing.

Despite his unbearable pain, Nemo had somehow dragged himself to the neighbour’s house, seeking help.

At first, Akma believed her cat had been splashed with hot oil. But the vet later revealed something far worse: Nemo’s wounds were the result of acid burns.

Photo: Vampalisya Akma’s Facebook

The damage was so severe that his internal organs had begun to fail. Nemo was on the brink of death.

Thanks to the vet’s swift action, emergency surgery was performed to stabilize him. However, the trauma caused Nemo to react aggressively during treatment—likely a response to the agony he had endured.

It’s hard to imagine the suffering he went through.

According to Akma, Nemo was a trained cat with a simple daily routine: come home to eat and use the litter box, then wander over to neighbouring homes where kind residents often fed him.

“I already know his usual hangout spots,” she said.

“What did he do wrong to be treated this way? He never stole food or made a mess around or outside the house.”

Overwhelmed with grief and anger, Akma hopes that whoever committed this horrific act will face justice.

She also asked the public to pray for Nemo, who is scheduled for another surgery soon. This time, doctors will use tilapia fish skin to treat the more extensive wounds that couldn’t be stitched.

