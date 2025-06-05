“I’m Living My Best Life” KJ Dismisses Rumours Of Returning To Politics

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Former youth and sports minister-turned-podcaster Khairy Jamaluddin has dismissed rumours about him returning to government work under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to media reports, he said he is content with his current business pursuits and highlighted his enthusiasm for promoting Malaysian products through his podcast Keluar Sekejap which he co-hosts with Shahril Hamdan, a former Economic Director at the Prime Minister’s Office from 2021 to 2022.

“I’m living my best life; why would I want to leave this? I enjoy working with brands and promoting Malaysian products,” he said at a product launch event.

Khairy was a guest of honour at popular tea brand Tealive’s launch of its three-in-one sachets. His presence there spotlights his ongoing commitment to working with local brands through his podcast, where he has actively highlighted Malaysian enterprises.

Speculation surrounding the political future of the former UMNO Youth chief began circulating following the resignation of Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Both Rafizi and Nik Nazmi submitted their resignations after failing to defend their posts during the PKR election last month. This triggered speculation suggesting that Khairy was expected to return as a minister.

Khairy declined to comment when asked about former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s call for Malays, including members of other parties, to join the Sekretariat Orang Melayu movement, New Straits Times reported.

Khairy’s political journey gained momentum when he was elected as the Member of Parliament for Rembau in 2008, a position he held until 2022.

He served as the Minister of Youth and Sports from 2013 to 2018, where he was known for initiatives aimed at youth development and sports excellence.

In 2020, he was appointed as the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, and later, in 2021, as the Minister of Health. In these roles, Khairy played a pivotal part in Malaysia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including overseeing the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme.

Khairy contested for presidency of UMNO in 2018 but was defeated by Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. His subsequent calls for party reform led to tensions within UMNO, culminating in his expulsion from the party in 2023.

Following his departure from UMNO, Khairy co-founded the Keluar Sekejap podcast with Shahril. It has become a platform for candid discussions on Malaysian politics, governance, and societal issues, attracting a diverse audience and reinforcing Khairy’s role as a thought leader in the country’s political discourse.

