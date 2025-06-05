Ex-Astro Employee Faints In Court While Facing 743 Charges Of Data Tampering

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a dramatic turn of events at the Sessions Court yesterday (4 June), a former employee of television giant Astro collapsed in the dock while being read a whopping 743 charges of data tampering.

Nora Idayu Jaafar, who previously served with Astro’s Commercial Support Unit, fainted just as the court interpreter was reading out the 30th charge under the Computer Crimes Act 1997. The hearing was taking place before Judge Norma Ismail.

Court proceedings came to a pause following the collapse, and the judge adjourned the reading of the remaining 713 charges to 26 June. As for the first 30 charges, Nora Idayu pleaded not guilty, The Star reported.

How did she get slapped with more than 700 charges?

According to the first 30, Nora Idayu is accused of modifying customer account data in Astro’s customer management system – known as AMDOCS CRM – converting 30 standard customer accounts into corporate accounts, granting the users free acccess to content. This allegedly took place at Astro’s office at Menara Icon, Jalan Tun Razak.

The alterations were deemed unauthorised and fall under Section 5(1) of the Computer Crimes Act 1997, a law that deals with illegal use or modification of data in computer systems.

RM100,000 per charge if found guilty

If found guilty, she could be looking at up to seven years in prison, a fine of up to RM100,000, or both – per charge.

The court has granted her bail set at RM10,000 with one surety. Additional conditions include surrendering her passport until the trial concludes and reporting to the nearest police station once a month.

With 713 more charges to go, all eyes will be on the courtroom come June 26. One thing’s for sure – this is one of the most jaw-dropping cybercrime cases we’ve seen in a while.

