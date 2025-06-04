[Watch] Beachgoer Calls Out Rental Touts For Taking Over Teluk Senangin Public Beach

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Beach-goers at Teluk Senangin, Perak are starting to speak up against the loss of seaside views at the public beaches. The problem isn’t due to overdevelopment but due to the number of rental beach chairs covering every inch of sand.

TikTok user Ain Syakilla (@ain_syakilla) shared her recent experience at the said beach where the view of the sea was blocked by rows of plastic chairs, tables, and ring floats for rent.

Ain shared her family was about to set out their mats when a man, a rental tout, approached them to tell them off. He claimed the area was under his purview and Ain’s family would have to pay the rental fees if they want to use the space.

The family decided to rent the tables which cost RM10 each and tried to rearrange the furniture. However, the man returned and told them the chairs, tables, and floats cannot be moved.

Ain explained her family wanted to move the plastic furniture so they could enjoy the sea views while keeping an eye on the children playing in the water. As shown in the video, the group of rental chairs and tables obstructed the line of sight and an eyesore.

It’s said that these rental furniture used to be arranged at the back instead of occupying the whole beach stretch.

Additionally, the family next to them claimed they had to pay almost RM100 to rent the whole space under the tree.

Ain said she posted the video not to shame the man or take down his business but to call out the business practice that has gone overboard.

Many in the comments shared her views and misgivings about the matter. Some claimed these rental touts were rude to beachgoers who didn’t know the chairs and tables weren’t for public use.

They hoped the authorities would look into the issue because they felt it has spoiled other people’s beach trips.

Meanwhile, a user advised everyone to head to Teluk Batik instead for cleaner beaches and enjoy better swims although some said they still preferred Teluk Senangin for its shady trees.

Rental touts ‘’controlled’’ Port Dickson before

Rental touts were prevalent at Teluk Kemang beach in Port Dickson but it was put to a stop by the Port Dickson City Hall (MPPD).

MPPD said no tents were allowed to be set up along the public beaches and anyone who tries to are subjected to enforcement action. MPPD also patrolled the area to ensure no violations occurred.

The city hall’s stern and swift action restored the public beaches of Port Dickson as a safe, free, and open public space for all beach-goers.

