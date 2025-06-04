Taiwanese Man Killed After Falling Onto LRT Track In Puchong

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A typical Tuesday evening turned into a horror show for many commuters at the Bandar Puchong LRT station yesterday (3 June) when a male Taiwanese national in his 60s was believed to have fallen onto the Light Rail Transit (LRT) tracks, and was run over by a train.

In a statement posted on Facebook, rail operator Rapid KL expressed regret and sadness over the incident that occured at 5.54pm, where the fire and rescue department, Royal Malaysia Police, and a medical team from Serdang hospital were on the scene.

The victim’s case was announced as “sudden death” and his remains were transported to the Serdang hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Rapid KL said it is fully cooperating with authorities and coordinating with the Taiwanese embassy here to support the victim’s next of kin.

The incident disrupted train services at Bandar Puteri, Pusat Bandar Puchong, and IOI Puchong Jaya stations, which all resumed operation at 8.52pm on the same night.

This was not the first train tragedy for Rapid KL

A visually impaired man suffered the same fate after falling onto railway tracks and was struck by a train at the Titiwangsa LRT station in Kuala Lumpur on 22 February this year.

Back in 2018, a man died at the same Puchong station where the latest incident happened when he descended onto the tracks and got hit by an oncoming train.

On social media, some commented on the safety of certain LRT stations where there are no barriers between the waiting area and the train tracks.

“I think it’s time to install those automatic safety gates,” one user on Instagram said, referring to the safety doors that are used at Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations.

According to a report by New Straits times, public transport operator Prasarana Malaysia Bhd said it planned to install platform sensors at LRT stations to enhance passenger safety, particularly for people with disabilities, after the blind man incident.

Prasarana also said then that it would begin installing platform screen doors at LRT stations, similar to those used in MRT stations.

