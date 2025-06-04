Kelantan Teen Raped After Travelling 500km To Meet Man She Met Online

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 14-year-old girl and her best friend travelled 500 kilometers from Kelantan to Kedah to meet a man they had befriended on social media just three months earlier.

The two teens, who are Tumpat locals, left their homes and rode a motorcycle to Kulim to meet their acquaintance. Unfortunately, it ended in tragedy for one of the girls after she was allegedly raped by the man who is in his 30s

According to a report by New Straits Times, Kelantan police chief Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the incident happened earlier this year.

“Police recieved two missing persons reports from their families in early March. In the reports, the families claimed that the two girls had gone missing from their homes in Tumpat. Later that same month, the families informed police that the girls had returned home,” Yusoff said.

The girls’ troubles didn’t end in Kulim, as on the journey back to Tumpat their motorcycle broke down in Gerik, Perak, where they had to flag down a passing motorist for help.

Fortunately, the motorist was a kind soul who helped send the girls home.

Yusoff said one of the girls later told her mother that she had been raped by the man they visited, and she was taken to a hospital nearby for a check-up.

Following the report, Yusoff said state police arrested the suspect, with assistance from their Kedah counterparts.

It is understood that the suspect, a labourer in his 30s, admitted to raping the victim in an area in Kulim.

