The Visual Storyteller: Veteran Interpreter’s Silent Dedication Honoured By The King

In a moment as graceful as her gestures on screen, veteran Malaysian sign language interpreter Tan Lee Bee was recently honoured with the Bintang Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN) by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim.

Local media outlets reported that the award, presented during the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the King’s official birthday celebration at Istana Negara on Monday (2 June), marks a heartfelt recognition of over four decades of Tan’s quiet yet powerful contribution to the deaf community in Malaysia.

Image: Facebook | Persatuan Jurubahasa Isyarat Malaysia

If you’ve ever watched a news broadcast in Malaysia and noticed a spirited interpreter in the corner of the screen, translating every word with animated expressions and heartfelt clarity, chances are you’ve seen Tan Lee Bee in action. Her presence has long been a comforting and essential bridge for many in the Deaf community – a steady hand bringing the world’s events to those who experience them through signs.

“I feel happy, moved, I feel like crying too. I feel very grateful,” the 64-year-old said, emotions welling up after receiving the AMN award. But in true humility, she didn’t accept the honour just for herself. “This recognition is not just for me, but a symbolic tribute to every interpreter who works silently for a fairer inclusivity in Malaysia.”

Tan was one of 16 individuals who received the award that day, but her story speaks volumes. Her journey began not from career ambition, but from the deep love and empathy she held for her younger sister, who is deaf.

“I have a deaf sister. I learned sign language because of her,” she shared.

What began as a way to connect with someone she loved soon became her life’s calling.

She went on to become a teacher for the deaf for 17 years, while also breaking new ground as Malaysia’s first court sign language interpreter in 1994. Her contribution to national broadcasting began even earlier, in 1985, with her debut on Selamat Pagi Malaysia.

From there, her face and expressive hands became a familiar and cherished part of the daily lives of many viewers, especially those relying on her to access vital information.

Through Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and beyond – including corporate settings where she ensured that employees with disabilities were never left out of the conversation – Tan’s role has always been about more than translation. It’s about inclusion, dignity, and making sure no one is left behind.

Her story is a beautiful reminder that sometimes, the most powerful voices are the ones spoken in silence – with hands, expressions, and a heart full of compassion. Tan Lee Bee’s decades of service may have taken place quietly in the corner of the screen, but this week, the spotlight rightfully turned to her.

