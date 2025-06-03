Parents Reminded That Catopia Shah Alam Is Not A Children’s Playground

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Catopia in Shah Alam is a park built for cats to safely play and relax. However, a TikTok user Ahmad Riyal (@keepitriyal) has pointed out that some irresponsible groups have made the space made for cats an unfriendly space for felines.

In the video, Ahmad Riyal showed children clambering and climbing on the playground meant for cats.

The families clearly disregarded the sign that the equipments were made for cats and not human children. Ahmad added that the playground was clearly not made with the safety of children in mind, pointing out the lack of guardrails and padded ground mats to protect children.

The cats here don’t like it when the kids play here too. TikTok user Ahmad Riyal

He also said that there are two children’s playgrounds next to Catopia and advised parents to take their children there instead.

In the comments, some cat owners shared it’s the reason why they stopped taking their cats there. A user said they initially brought their cat there to have fun but felt it was harassed by children instead.

Some were unhappy with parents who disregard all the signs indicating that it was a cat park and not a children’s playground.

They thanked Ahmad Riyal for shining a light on the longstanding issue and hoped parents would monitor their children better next time.

