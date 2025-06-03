“Flying Roti Canai” Steals The Spotlight At Osaka Expo 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Visitors at Japan’s 2025 Osaka Expo were captivated by a culinary performance in the Malaysia Pavilion as one of the most popular foods here passed with “flying” colours in the eyes of food lovers.

Spectators were treated to a show where roti canai dough was spun in the air while a delectable buttery aroma wafted across the space to attract an even bigger crowd.

According to a report by The Star, some visitors were determined enough to queue up to two hours just to sample a taste of the roti canai, hurled with expert precision by Muhammad Muiz Ruzaini and Mohamad Zul Imran Zulkifle in a display of edible art.

Mohammad Muiz, sharing the response he recieved from visitors, said “Many have praised the deliciousness of roti canai and given very positive feedback, both in terms of taste and our presentation”.

He commented that many Japanese would come up and say “Oishi” (delicious), and repeat the word as many as seven times. Interestingly, most of the visitors he received were from Japan, South Korea, and China.

The Kedah local said he did not expect to be selected as part of the Malaysian delegation to the Expo 2025 in Osaka.

Each of the roti canai was served with chicken curry and dhal for 1,680 yen (RM49.82). That’s a pretty steep price for roti canai. We should thank our lucky stars we can enjoy the dish here for less than a fraction of that price!

Despite the price, the roti canai champions reached an average sale of of 1,000 to 1,600 pieces per day at the expo.

Roti canai is not just about performance, it has tons of variety too

Being such a versatile dish with only a simple mixture of flour, water, salt, and butter, roti canai can and has been combined with many other food ingredients.

Sometimes, with really odd choices as well.

Want a roti canai that is more savoury and has more protein? There’s roti telur. Or make it a double and order roti jantan (two eggs). If you prefer something sweet and chocolatey, you can ask for roti Milo (a childhood favourite).

That’s right, you can have roti canai with almost anything you can think of, provided the chef has the ingredients available. Get them to add onions, cheese, or even bananas. The list of combos are almost limitless!

What is the Osaka Expo 2025?

Malaysia Pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025. Image: Expo 2025

Expo 2025 is a World Expo hosted in Osaka, Japan. Its aim is to be a platform for international exchange and dialogue, showcasing innovations and exploring solutions to global issues.

Representing Malaysia is the Malaysia Pavilion, where there are panel sessions talks, traditional performances, food demonstrations, and other showcases featuring Malaysia inside.

The pavilion itself is an architectural marvel with a bamboo facade of interwoven “ribbons” evoking the fluid elegance of songket, Malaysia’s iconic fabric.

The Osaka Expo 2025 is currently ongoing until 13 October.

