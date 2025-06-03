British Man Goes Missing In Kuala Lumpur, Last Seen In Bangsar

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A trip across Southeast Asia turned awry for a British tourist when he went missing in Malaysia while backpacking through the region.

According to UK news outlet Daily Mail, 25-year-old Jordan Johnson-Doyle was last seen at Healy Mac’s Irish Bar in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur around 8pm last Tuesday (27 May) when he sent his best friend a photograph of the pub’s quiz night poster.

His family and friends have been frantically trying to get in touch with him by phone, email, and social media before his phone went dead in the capital city on 30 May.

His mother says it’s unlike him to not check in regularly

Johnson-Doyle’s mother, Leanne Burnett, said it is unlike her son to not check in with her regularly. She expressed that she feels “sick” and “numb” over his disappearance.

“I have just been feeling sick and numb. I just want to get over there, find him, and bring him home.

“All I know is something is really wrong for him not to contact anybody. I know what he’s like and he knows how worried everyone gets at home. That’s why he checks in all the time,” Burnett said.

She continued explaining that her son knows her number by heart and would contact her if his phone or laptop was stolen.

Tracking him using Find My iPhone

On the morning after Jordan’s disappearance (28 May), Burnett said she checked the Find My iPhone tracking service for the location of her son’s mobile phone and saw it was located at a residential flat block near the bar.

She noted that the location of his phone, through the Find My iPhone service, had not updated from the night before and was “last seen 11 hours ago”.

“It means it’s either out of signal or out of range, and this was the last place it had a signal. It was a block of flats in that same area, literally down the road from the bar,” she said, adding that she continued tracking him throughout the day but to no avail.

His phone was reported to have stopped working on 30 May, three days after he went missing.

Burnett also shared a post on social media with her son’s details and picture in the Missing Persons in Malaysia – Sharing is Caring Facebook group.

Johnson-Doyle was a software engineer who worked remotely

For the past one year and a half, the software engineer had been backpacking around the Mediterranean and Southeast Asia while working remotely for an American company.

He touched down in Malaysia on 17 May after previously visiting Vietnam, and was believed to have been staying at the Robertson Residences in Kuala Lumpur.

The quiz night poster Jordan sent to his best friend, Owen, on the night of his disappearance. Image: Leanne Burnett via Daily Mail

Burnett reported her son’s disappearance to Merseyside Police in England, as well as the British Consulate and police here in Malaysia. His family had also contacted Robertson Residences but they struggled to communicate due to the language barrier.

As of now, Burnett has been urging everyone to put the word out about her missing son and report his whereabouts or sightings to the Merseyside Police (incident reference number 5198) or to the Malaysia Royal Police (PDRM).

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts can also contact Burnett directly via WhatsApp at +44 7754718679 or send her a private message directly on Facebook.

Additionally, a British High Commission spokesman also confirmed recently that it is helping the family find the missing British national.

