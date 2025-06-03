AwAS Point-To-Point Speed Monitoring System Not Yet Implemented

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Messages that the government will activate the point-to-point speed monitoring system under the new Automated Awareness Safety System (AwAS) camera on all major highways starting 1 June 2025 have been making its rounds on WhatsApp.

It has also found its way to social media.

However, a major part of this story has conveniently been left out.

What is AwAS?

AwAS is Malaysia’s upgraded traffic enforcement system designed to improve road safety.

It is a government initiative that combines the older Automated Enforcement System (AES) with Demerit Points System For Traffic Offences (KEJARA).

The system will automatically detect and record traffic offences committed by road users through detector cameras installed on highways.

Among the many things that this system is capable of doing is the point-to-point speed monitoring system.

On highways, the system will calculate the average speed based on the travel time between one toll plaza to another.

Should a road user arrive earlier than the minimum expected time based on the speed limit, the system will detect the offence and a court summons will be issued straight away. Not just an ordinary traffic ticket.

Photo: Freepik

Several months ago, the government said they were planning a pilot test for this function, not a full activation. At the time, it was said the pilot test would involve two locations beginning 1 June.

The AI-Based system was originally planned for pilot testing at two major highways which are;

From the Genting Sempah Tunnel to the Gombak Rest Stop, and

From the Senawang Toll Plaza to the Simpang Ampat Toll Plaza in Alor Gajah.

Other than that, the system is also expected to be installed in other high-risk and accident-prone areas like the route between the Menora Tunnel to the Sungai Perak R&R.

Is it activated?

According to Berita Harian, the pilot test has not started.

The Malay daily said they were informed about this by the office of the Transport Minister and that no new date has been given.

