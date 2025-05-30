No More Cheap Gas For Businesses — Will The Public End Up Paying More?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Starting 1 May 2025, the government officially rolled out a new policy restricting the use of subsidised Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to households only.

This means businesses — including restaurants, cafés, and even small roadside stalls — are no longer allowed to use the familiar orange household gas cylinders.

The move comes under Ops Gasak, a strict enforcement initiative by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), launched as part of KITA GEMPUR, a nationwide effort to combat misuse and smuggling of government subsidies.

First introduced on 19 October 2024, the campaign aims to ensure only eligible users benefit from subsidised products.

What Does Ops Gasak Mean for Businesses?

Under Ops Gasak, all businesses must switch to commercial-grade LPG cylinders, easily identified by their new purple colour.

These 14kg cylinders are priced at RM70 each — nearly three times the cost of household cylinders, which remain at RM26.

KPDN Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali explained that any business using 42kg or more of LPG per day (roughly more than three cylinders) must also apply for a permit under the Control of Supplies (Amendment) Act 2021.

The government initially planned to implement this change back in 2019, but enforcement was postponed — until now.

Why the Change?

According to the ministry, this initiative is meant to curb illegal use of subsidised gas by commercial entities and prevent smuggling across borders.

By targeting these loopholes, the government hopes to better direct subsidies toward households who truly need financial assistance.

Impact on Small Food Businesses — and You

While the goal may be noble, many are questioning the impact this move will have on small food businesses already grappling with high operational costs. With gas prices tripling, food operators may be forced to increase their menu prices to stay afloat.

A viral Facebook post captured public sentiment, warning that while businesses can simply raise prices, it’s the customers who will ultimately bear the burden. Many in the comments echoed this concern — some even suggested that people should start cooking at home more often to save money.

The Big Question: Will This Lead to Higher Food Prices?

Only time will tell how the market reacts to this shift. For now, one thing is clear: the era of cheap gas for businesses is over — and everyday consumers might feel the heat.

