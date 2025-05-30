Minister Of Religious Affairs Responds To LGBTQ Programme Scheduled For Next Month

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent Twitter post promoting an LGBTQ-themed event has sparked public debate and caught the attention of the Minister of Religious Affairs.

The event, titled “Pride Care: Queer Stories & Sexual Health Awareness,” is organized by a group known as Pemuda Sosialis.

Scheduled to take place on 21 June 2025 in Petaling Jaya, the programme is being held in conjunction with Pride Month and is expected to accept a limited number of participants.

Among the activities planned is a presentation on sexual health awareness.

LGBTQ is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer—terms that refer to individuals whose sexual orientation or gender identity differs from the heterosexual and cisgender norm. Pride Month is an annual celebration held globally to honour the LGBTQ community and advocate for their rights.

However, in Malaysia—a country where Islam is the official religion—the question arises: Is such an event acceptable?

The answer from the authorities remains a firm no.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Religious Affairs, Datuk Dr. Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, addressed the issue in a statement.

He expressed strong concern over the event, describing it as an attempt to normalise LGBTQ lifestyles, which he said are in conflict with Malaysia’s core values, religious beliefs, and legal framework.

“I view this matter seriously,” he stated.

“I stress that the Malaysian government rejects efforts to normalise LGBTQ culture, whether done openly or subtly.”

Dr. Mohd Na’im emphasized that Malaysia’s position is rooted in the Federal Constitution, national laws, and policies that uphold Islamic principles and traditional Eastern values.

He added that such programmes—even if held in private—are seen as a direct challenge to the norms and religious values upheld by the majority of Malaysians.

In response, the minister urged the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and other relevant authorities to investigate the organisers and take appropriate legal action if any laws have been broken.

He also called on the organisers to immediately cease all activities that contravene the law and moral standards of the country.

“Religious agencies, including the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and State Islamic Religious Departments, must be ready to carry out enforcement, particularly if Muslims are involved in these programmes,” he added.

Concluding his statement, Dr. Mohd Na’im called on all Malaysians to stand together in protecting the social and moral fabric of the nation.

He reaffirmed that practices that go against Islamic teachings and societal values will not be accepted or normalised in Malaysia.

