European Slams Mountain Hiking Charge In Borneo, Local Schools Him On Conservation Fees

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s ecology is a heavily protected one, so much so that there are “entrance fees” charged to would-be hikers at certain hills and mountains. This fee typically goes towards conservation efforts towards natural reserves where the mountains are.

In fact, some of the pristine islands around both east and west Malaysia have conservation fees too. And they don’t cost that much either, being roughly around RM5 per person.

A Sabahan mountain guide who operates his services at Mount Kinabalu in Sabah recently shared a screenshot in the Hiking Activist Community Around Malaysia (HACAM) Facebook page, of an alleged European individual complaining about fees that are incurred when entering a mountain for hiking.

The mountain he is referring to is presumably Mount Kinabalu itself.

European says it’s not worth it to pay and compares his country’s mountains with Malaysian mountains

The foreigner posted a Google review stating in Europe, all mountains can be reached without paying an entrance fee, while commenting that the mountains in his country are higher than the ones here in Malaysia.

He also highlighted that one can climb any mountain in Japan without any cost, although that has changed since March after the Japanese government imposed a USD$27 (RM115) charge for a climbing permit to hike Mount Fuji.

“It’s never worth to pay so much money for your mountains,” he said in the review.

Local mountain guide lectures him about conservation fees

The Mount Kinabalu guide who shared the screenshot admitted that Europe indeed does have higher mountains but reminded the hiker that he is not in Europe or Japan.

He explained that Malaysian mountains don’t offer just a hike, but an experience: ancient tropical rainforest, rare endemic species, rich local culture, and a community that lives in harmony with nature.

Regarding the payment to hike certain mountains, he said “The fee you mentioned supports conservation efforts, safety measures, trail maintenance, and most importantly, the livelihoods of local villagers who serve as guides and stewards of this land”.

The guide then pointed out that the fees are for those who understand that nature has a cost, and there is a shared responsibilty to preserve it.

How much does it cost to climb Mount Kinabalu?

After a quick check, it’s understood that Malaysian hikers above 18 years old would need to pay RM100 for a climbing permit, while those who are 17 years or younger are charged RM50 for a permit.

According to Sabah Parks, international visitors aged 18 years or older will need to pay RM400 for the climbing permit, while non-Malaysians under 17 can get the permit for RM200.

All Mount Kinabalu hikers will also need to pay a RM10 (18 years and above) or RM5 (17 years or below) conservation fee on top of the climbing permit.

The conservation fee differs for international visitors at RM50 (18 years or older) or RM25 (17 years or younger).

For climbers who are under 12 years old or are handicapped, the climbing permit and conservation fees are free of charge.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.