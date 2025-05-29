Manchester United Stars Spotted Exploring Kuala Lumpur, Fans Thrilled by Surprise Encounter

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Three Manchester United players caused a stir in the heart of Malaysia’s capital this week, when they were spotted enjoying a casual evening out in Kuala Lumpur.

Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho, and rising youth talent Ayden Heaven were seen strolling around the city, attracting excited locals who quickly recognized the footballers.

Videos of the trio quickly went viral on social media, with fans enthusiastically approaching them for selfies and autographs. The players appeared relaxed and friendly, engaging with the crowd and soaking in the lively city atmosphere.

In one moment that gained particular attention online, the United players asked a group of locals if they could help them rent Beam e-scooters. Several fans happily obliged, although there seemed to be an issue with the electric scooters as a man could be heard saying “It’s not working” and “very unlucky”.

😂 Amad Diallo asking a fan to pay for his scooter hire in Malaysia 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/0YQ4S5xdkk — SimplyUtd (@SimplyUtd) May 28, 2025

Folks on social media reacted to the video documenting the players’ casual night stroll, noting how they were in their full team uniform and without security or papparazzi surrounding them.

“They were free to walk around like that. That means Malaysia is a safe country,” one user posted in the comments.

Meanwhile, some users expressed that they feel left out from not getting the opportunity to meet the players, and others jokingly asked which mamak they’re hanging out at.

Their surprise appearance followed a recent visit to Malaysia for the ASEAN All-Stars match, held at Bukit Jalil National Stadium. However, the night on the town came just before a far less cheerful moment for the players – a humiliating defeat in the much-anticipated exhibition match the next day.

