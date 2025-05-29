ASEAN All-Stars Stun Manchester United In Historic Maybank Challenge Cup Victory

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a jaw-dropping upset, Myanmar’s Maung Maung Lwin fired ASEAN All-Stars to a sensational 1-0 win over Manchester United at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, clinching the Maybank Challenge Cup in front of 72,550 roaring fans.

Despite dominating possession with 65% of the ball, United were left shell-shocked as the ASEAN squad capitalized on their 35% to carve out a legendary moment.

The first warning shot came early, with Vietnam’s Hai Long Nguyen rattling the post and Philippines’ Sandro Reyes forcing a save from United keeper Andre Onana.

United coach Ruben Amorim responded with early substitutions, bringing in young guns Jaydan Kamason, Daniel Armer, Sekou Kone, and Shea Lacey in the 33rd minute.

The changes sparked life into the Red Devils, with Kobbie Mainoo testing the All-Stars’ defense, only to be denied by Thai goalkeeper Patiwat Khammai and a crucial goal-line clearance.

Still, the first half ended goalless.

In the second half, United rolled out the heavy artillery – Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, and Amad Diallo – but their attacking efforts were repeatedly repelled.

Fernandes orchestrated wave after wave of attack, yet nothing broke through.

Then came the moment of magic.

On a rare counter, Australia’s Adrian Segecic slipped a sublime through ball. Maung Maung Lwin latched on and rifled a clinical finish past keeper Tom Heaton, sending the stadium into raptures. Even United fans in red joined the eruption.

ASEAN All-Star players celebrating their lead with the fans.

With confidence surging, the All-Stars nearly doubled their lead in the dying minutes when Segecic broke through again, only to be denied by a heroic last-ditch tackle from United academy defender Jim Thwaites.

The final whistle confirmed it: ASEAN All-Stars 1, Manchester United 0.

This wasn’t just a win.

Although it wasn’t a full Malaysian team, the ASEAN All-Stars’ win was a redemption of sorts for Malaysia XI’s 2009 defeat to Manchester United.

The match ended with boos from the crowd directed at Manchester United, showing their disappointment with the team.

The reaction also stemmed from United’s poor performance in the English Premier League, finishing in the 15th spot, which is the worst league position ever in the club’s history.

When the fans expected them to win last night’s match, the team failed to deliver.

Despite the loss and boos, Manchester United players and staff made a lap of appreciation at the end of the match to thank the fans for their continued support.

In the post-match interview, Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim stated that they should’ve performed better and won the game.

“But the good thing is we didn’t see any injuries, especially with all the young kids playing,” he added.

Amorim was also asked whether any ASEAN All-Stars player had impressed him.

“I think Sergio Aguero is a good player. He controlled the midfield really well,” he replied.

@stadium.astro Ruben Amorim didn’t sugarcoat it. Under the Bukit Jalil lights, United got torn apart by the ASEAN All-Stars, and he knows they should’ve done better. #MUTOUR25 #AASMUN ♬ original sound – Stadium Astro

Meanwhile, the All-Star coach, Sang Sik Kim was very happy with the team’s performance as they managed to beat one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“We only trained for 2 days but played like we’ve been together for 20 years,” the coach said proudly, impressed with the team’s organisation throughout the game.

At the end of the interview, he thanked the fans and media for coming to the game and he appreciates their support.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.