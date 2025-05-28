TRP
US-Based Ispire Technology Will Produce Nicotine Products In Johor, Where These Products Are Banned?

The US-based cannabis vaping and e-cigarette company is allowed to manufacture nicotine products in Johor, where vape and e-cigs are banned.

May 28, 2025
For illustration purposes

A US-based cannabis vaping and e-cigarette company, Ispire Technology Inc, announced that they received an “interim license from the Malaysian government” to manufacture nicotine products here.

They claimed that this is the “first and only nicotine manufacturing license issued in Malaysia” that’s approved by both the Federal and State authorities. In a release, the company claimed the license fully authorises Ispire Technology to “export, import, and produce nicotine products”.

Strangely, the company’s Malaysian subsidiary will be based in Johor where vape and e-cigarette sales are banned since 2016 in line with a decree from the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

The news of a foreign company setting up a nicotine manufacturing plant drew criticism from the online public.

A user wondered what happened to all the campaigning done for the Generational Endgame (GEG) law while another person questioned why the company was allowed to set up its base here.

There have been reports about school children getting addicted to vape and e-cigarette products as well as reports of health issues like collapsed lungs from smoking these devices.

Some felt the health of citizens were not taken into consideration or protected. Meanwhile, others said it felt like betrayal because the government allegedly banned local vape shops but turned around to let Ispire Technology mass produce similar products to be sold on a large scale.

PPPKAM responds

In light of this news, the Malaysian Association of Public Health Physicians (PPPKAM) voiced its serious concern about the government’s alleged decision to approve the interim license to Ispire Technology to produce nicotine products in the country.

PPPKAM believes the move will affect the public’s health if the products are marketed in the country. The association also feel it will affect Malaysia’s image and reputation on the international level for being seen as complicit in the production and distribution of nicotine products with no regard for the health of the public.

PPPKAM maintains that nicotine is an addictive substance which negatively impacts brain development especially among teenagers and increases health risks such as heart disease, stroke, and other health complications.

Additionally, the move goes against the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health 2024 (Act 852) which was enacted to tighten control over products containing nicotine to protect public health, especially vulnerable groups such as children and teenagers.

PPPKAM hopes the government will review the decision to issue the interim license and consider the long term implications towards public health and the country’s reputation.

