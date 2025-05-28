Mic Drop In Putrajaya: Rafizi Ramli Leaves Cabinet After PKR Defeat

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

PKR’s Rafizi Ramli today announced his resignation from the Cabinet.

This resignation will take effect on 17 June 2025.

Starting today, Rafizi will be finishing his annual leave until 16 June 2025.

“I entered politics to promote a new political culture rooted in accountability and the people’s mandate. My recent defeat in the PKR party elections means I no longer hold a mandate from my party to translate the people’s agenda — championed by PKR — into government programme,” he said.

To recap, Rafizi recently lost the fight for PKR’s deputy president post to Nurul Izzah Anwar.

“As is the practice in countries that uphold democratic principles, party leaders who lose internal elections must make way for those who have won to take their place in government,” Rafizi remarked.

He said his final duty as Minister of Economy has been fulfilled with the completion of the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13), which is now ready to be tabled in the next Parliamentary session.

“RMK13 has been designed to emphasise comprehensive education reforms, including several structural reforms involving the Ministry of Education. I hope the Cabinet will continue to uphold these bold reforms within RMK13, even though I will no longer be part of the Cabinet.”

In his statement, Rafizi thanked the people of Malaysia, the civil service, the private sector, the media, and all stakeholders who have worked with him during his time as Minister of Economy.

https://twitter.com/rafiziramli/status/1927598688618025040

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.