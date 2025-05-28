It’s A Wrap: Asean Summit Is Over, Timor Leste Wins Social Media

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Over the past week, leaders of the Southeast Asian nations have been gathered in Kuala Lumpur for the 46th ASEAN Summit to address pressing regional and global challenges.

Under Malaysia’s chairmanship, the summit adopted the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability, reflecting a commitment to fostering peace, prosperity, and resilience across the region.

With Yesterday (27 May) being the last day of the summit, let’s get to know some of the leaders who were present and what they’ve come to achieve towards a more united Southeast Asia.

Timor Leste – Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão

Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão was a leading figure in the resistance against Indonesian occupation, serving as the commander of the armed resistance movement, Falintil. Following Timor-Leste’s independence in 2002, he became the country’s first president (2002–2007) and later served as prime minister from 2007 to 2015.

He returned to the role of prime minister on July 1, 2023, after his party, the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (CNRT), secured a majority in the parliamentary elections.

Timor-Leste has been actively working towards full ASEAN membership, having been granted observer status in 2022. The country has made significant progress in meeting the roadmap criteria for membership, including aligning national legislation with ASEAN standards and enhancing infrastructure and human resource capabilities.

Xanana won social media hearts as videos of him acknowledging members of the press in a friendly manner made rounds.

Indonesia – President Prabowo Subianto

President Prabowo Subianto, a former general and long-time political figure, assumed office in 2024. He also hails from a prominent political and economic family.

His father, Sumitro Djojohadikusumo, was a respected economist and served as a minister under President Sukarno while his grandfather, Margono Djojohadikusumo, founded Bank Negara Indonesia, one of the country’s major banks

At the summit, he called for ASEAN to admit Papua New Guinea as a member, aiming to strengthen the bloc’s global influence. He supported Timor-Leste’s full membership and emphasized the need for ASEAN to adapt swiftly to geopolitical shifts.

Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Image: Instagram | Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, became Thailand’s youngest prime minister in 2024.

She is the daughter of former Thailand Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and the niece of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, making her the third member of her family to hold the nation’s highest political office.

Shinawatra backed Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, while highlighting the importance of regional collaboration on issues like transboundary haze and air pollution, and expressed confidence in Malaysia’s leadership to sustain regional peace and stability.

Philippines – Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.

Image: Wikipedia Commons

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Romualdez Marcos Jr. is the 17th president of the Philippines, serving since 2022. He is the only son of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., whose two-decade rule ended in 1986 following the People Power Revolution.

At the 46th ASEAN Summit, Marcos Jr. played a significant role in discussions on regional security and economic cooperation. He emphasized the importance of upholding freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, amid rising tensions with China.

He also highlighted the need for ASEAN to present a unified stance in addressing external economic challenges, such as U.S. tariffs impacting Southeast Asian exports.

Vietnam – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính

Image: Vietnam Insider

With a background in public security, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held the rank of lieutenant general before transitioning into politics.

Chính has been a member of the Communist Party since 1986 and has served in various key roles, including Deputy Minister of Public Security and Secretary of Quảng Ninh Province. He holds degrees in civil engineering and law, and is recognized as an Associate Professor in Security Science.

At the summit, Chính actively engaged in discussions aimed at strengthening regional cooperation.

He participated in the signing of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration titled “ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future,” which outlines a strategic vision for ASEAN’s development across political, economic, cultural, and connectivity dimensions.

Cambodia – Prime Minister Hun Manet

Image: Wikipedia Commons

Hun Manet is the eldest son of Hun Sen, who led Cambodia for nearly four decades.

Before entering politics, Hun Manet had a distinguished military career. He joined the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) in 1995 and rose through the ranks to become a four-star general.

As Prime Minister, Hun Manet has focused on economic development, social services, and environmental sustainability.

At the 46th ASEAN Summit, Hun Manet participated in discussions aimed at enhancing regional unity and prosperity. He, along with other ASEAN leaders, signed the Kuala Lumpur Declaration, which outlines a long-term vision for the region based on four strategic pillars: political-security, economic, socio-cultural, and connectivity.

Laos – Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone

Image: Wikipedia Commons

Sonexay Siphandone is the 19th Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

A member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), Sonexay is the son of former LPRP Chairman and President Khamtai Siphandone, and the brother of Viengthong Siphandone, President of the State Audit Organization.

As Prime Minister, Sonexay has focused on addressing Laos’ economic challenges, including tackling inflation and managing the country’s debt. He has also emphasized the importance of regional cooperation and infrastructure development.

At the 2025 ASEAN Summit Sonexay participated in discussions on regional economic cooperation and sustainable development.

Brunei – Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah

Image: Facebook | Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah is Brunei’s longest-reigning monarch.

Educated privately in Brunei and at the Victoria Institution in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah furthered his studies at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

He was appointed Crown Prince in 1961 at the age of 15. After his father’s abdication, he returned to Brunei to assume the responsibilities of the Sultanate.

Sultan Hassanal was hospitalised at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur due to fatigue during his visit here for the 46th ASEAN Summit, various media reported.

The sultan was unable to attend the summit but Brunei’s delegation continued to engage in discussions, reaffirming the country’s commitments to ASEAN’s goals.

