Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet Loses Another Minister

Just a few hours after the Economy Minister announced his resignation, the Cabinet of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is seeing another resignation.

This is all happening as Malaysia just wrapped up playing host to the 46th Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

Following in the footsteps of Rafizi Ramli, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced he too is stepping down from the Cabinet effective 4 July.

Both are members of PKR and recently suffered a huge defeat in the party’s elections.

Rafizi went up against Anwar’s daughter Nurul Izzah for the deputy president’s post and lost.

As for Nik Nazmi, he was a mere 101 votes short of retaining his post as one of the four PKR vice presidents.

In his statement today, Nik Nazmi said he realised that being a vice president was among the factors that led to him being appointed a cabinet minister back then.

“Since I was unable to retain that post in the recent party elections, I have made the decision to step down as minister,” Nik Nazmi said.

“I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to the competent civil servants, my excellent office team, and all stakeholders from the public, private, and civil society sectors who have taught me so much and helped make various important reforms possible during this time.

“We have always strived to take an open and consultative approach when formulating policies and introducing legislation,” Nik Nazmi added.

On his future plans, Nik Nazmi said he is now looking forward to resuming his responsibilities as a Member of Parliament and focusing on serving his constituents in Setiawangsa.

