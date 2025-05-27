Three Including Former Sgt Major Arrested For Impersonating Police During Drama Shoot

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What was supposed to be an acting job turned for the worst when four individuals were arrested for impersonating police personnel on the set of a local drama production.

According to a Malay Mail report, the suspects were arrested after a police station chief confronted them during a routine crime prevention patrol near Lakefront Residence, Cyberjaya, on 25 May.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the suspects were apprehended while they were loading a vehicle.

Toy guns and other police-related items were discovered in the suspects’ vehicle

Hussein said various items usually associated with the police such as police cones, roadblock signs, uniforms, berets, handcuffs, beacon lights, and gun replicas ranging from pistols to assault rifles were found in the trunk of the vehicle.

The items were used in the film production without official permission from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Aged between 29 and 64, the suspects worked as freelance actors who provide their services to production houses, taking on the roles of officers conducting police checkpoints or searches.

“One of them is a retired sergeant major. They have been active for about four months and were just finishing a filming session at the time of their arrest,” Hussein said.

Using police items, even fake ones, is not allowed

Hussein emphasised that the use of PDRM assets without official authorisation, especially for drama or film production, is a serious offence.

He reminded all parties who wish to use such assets that approval must be obtained first from Bukit Aman’s Corporate Communications Department.

“Failure to do so not only violates the law but also risks damaging the credibility of the nation’s security institution. PDRM remains committed to upholding the agency’s image and preventing its misuse in any context that may mislead the public,” he added.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.