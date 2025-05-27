TDaP Vaccine For Pregnant Moms Now Free Under Health Ministry

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Ministry of Health (KKM) recently announced that they are offering the Tetanus-Difteria-Pertussis (TDaP) vaccine to all pregnant women for free, at all of the ministry’s facilities which provide health services for mothers and their children beginning 26 May.

Renowned constultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Imelda Balchin welcomed the announcement and expressed her excitement over the news with a comment on the Health Ministry’s Facebook post.

She said she has been administering the TDaP vaccine to pregnant women since 2012 and remarked this is a much awaited development.

“Finally, all pregnant mothers can get (the vaccine). God willing, we can protect newborns from being infected by the disease that causes pertusis,” she wrote in the comment.

According to one comment, the TDaP vaccine could only be obtained from private clinics in the past and cost around RM250.

What is the vaccine for exactly?

Pertussis, otherwise known as Whooping Cough or 100-Day Cough, is a highly contagious yet vaccine-preventable disease caused by a type of bacteria called Bordetella pertussis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the infection is particularly dangerous to babies.

Early symptoms of Whooping Cough include those similar to a common cold with a runny nose, fever, and mild cough. These are later followed by two or three months of severe coughing fits.

Anti-vaxxers chime in on KKM’s announcement

Certain vaccine-averse individuals expressed their disdain towards the health ministry’s announcement about giving out TDaP vaccines.

Some gave their opinion that the vaccine is not necessary and babies have been fine without it, while some commented on different topics unrelated to the matter.

Meanwhile, a few comments were generally dismissive of the vaccine distribution and some even assume that the vaccine is dangerous because it is being given out for free.

One user commented saying even some public toilets require payment to be used, implying that a free vaccine could only spell trouble.

The vaccine is a choice and no one is forcing pregnant mothers to take it

As some users pointed out in the comments, the TDaP vaccine is a choice and the government is not forcing anyone to take it.

People who support the health ministry’s decision to make the vaccine free to pregnant women were perplexed by anti-vaxxers who chose to voice out on a matter where there is choice.

In any case, Whooping Cough is a serious disease and the vaccine that prevents it has been used since 2005 with no risk of neuorological problems or adverse fetal effects, as reported by the CDC.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.