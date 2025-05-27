DBKL’s Swift Handling Of Pavement Cracks Lands Them In Deeper Hole

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On 25 May, a member of the public pointed out to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) that there are broken tiles on the walkway outside the Grand Hyatt Hotel. This is not only dangerous for pedestrians but is also an eyesore.

To their credit, DBKL did respond fast, and the hole was fixed up the next day. Yay! However, the people weren’t impressed. Aiya!

Untuk makluman semua, tindakan baikpulih telah diambil demi keselamatan wargakota. Terima kasih. pic.twitter.com/otA86Xm8jg — KLCCC DBKL (@KLCCC_DBKL) May 26, 2025

Based on the pictures uploaded by DBKL on its Twitter account, DBKL personnel poured concrete over the holes and allegedly called it a day. The holes and cracked tiles were gone but were replaced with another unsightly mess.

In one of the pictures, parts of the yellow tactile tile meant to aid the disabled were covered with a layer of concrete.

In the comments, netizens voiced their disappointment and called out the seemingly shoddy work done by DBKL.

Some wondered whether the covered yellow tactile tile would be replaced soon since those tiles are important to the disabled community to get around the city safely.

So far, DBKL has not responded to the complaints.

