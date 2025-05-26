Taxi Driver Upset ‘’Highly Educated’’ Uni Students Lied About Paying For Ride

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Cashless payments such as paying using QR codes were implemented to make transactions easier and safer. However, this method of payment has been used by irresponsible university students here to avoid paying taxi drivers or food stall owners.

TikTok user Dila (@dila_dilala) shared a cab driver’s lament of being stiffed by local university students here.

Dila shared that she didn’t want to wait for a Grab car and hailed a taxi from the LRT station to get home.

The frustrated driver complained to her how he had been cheated by students. He said he didn’t mind if the student didn’t have money to pay but he was disappointed that these supposedly highly educated students were dishonest.

Dila felt sorry for the cab driver, asking her followers to think how much senior citizens like the cab driver can earn.

@dila_dilala Jadilah orang yang bertanggungjawab, tolonglah jangan menipu orang yang tengah mencari rezeki. Kesian, aku dengar pun 痛心！Lagikan uncle ni yang merasa 🥹 ♬ MANGU Fourtwenty – Alottu

In the comments, many voiced sympathy for the driver and wondered if the students ever felt guilty for cheating an old man.

Another user shared how their dad got cheated by a group of students who claimed they have paid through QR payment. They asked him to wait while they pretended to buy drinks from a nearby store and even asked if he wanted a drink.

To prevent such incidents from happening again, some advised the cab driver to buy an eWallet Soundbox which announces each payment that’s made. It’s not a foolproof plan but it works to deter would-be cheats.

