Sunway Uni, HK, Macao Step In To Help Affected Harvard Students After Trump Ban

Every year, students, including those from Malaysia, eagerly prepare to study abroad. However, those planning to attend Harvard University are put in a quandary after US president Donald Trump’s administration revoked the university’s ability to enroll international students.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered the termination of Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Programme certification effective for the 2025-2026 school year.

The announcement on 22 May forces current foreign students to transfer to other schools or lose their legal status to study in Harvard.

This retaliation against Harvard comes after the university refused to hand over records concerning their foreign students to the US government. Due to this, the university was accused of collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Image: Harvard University

Harvard Alumni in Malaysia issues a statement

The Harvard Club of Malaysia has released a statement regarding the ‘’student ban.’’ Its deputy president, Krishnavenee Krishan, said they’re concerned about the plight of current Malaysian students at Harvard and recently admitted students. They believe these young, bright students shouldn’t be robbed of their opportunity to pursue ‘’world-class education and to make world-class contributions.’’

They cite Harvard’s motto above the university’s gates: ‘’Enter to grow in wisdom. Depart to serve better thy country and thy kind.’’ They believe these words were not just an aspiration but a responsibility. As such, they believe the university will stand firm to defend truth, justice, and academic freedom on principle and not for politics.

What will happen to Malaysian students who were supposed to head to Harvard U?

While attending Harvard University could be a long time dream for many students, it’s not the only varsity providing top tier education. With the ban in place, several universities have jumped in to snatch up the world’s brightest students.

Group CEO of Sunway Education Group, Professor Dato’ Elizabeth Lee, wrote on LinkedIn to offer an alternative pathway for affected students.

She said students are welcome to immediately transfer to Sunway Education since the university has various programmes and is in partnership with the Arizona State University (ASU).

She said students can transfer all their credits earned from Harvard to ASU or any Sunway University degree programmes, which can help them earn an additional British certification from Lancaster university.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) is offering unconditional admission to all affected Harvard foreign students. The offer is open to both undergraduate and postgraduate students so they could continue their academic pursuits without disruption. It’s also open to those who hold offers for Harvard degree programmes.

Hong Kong’s Education Bureau has also called on universities to attract top talent who are left in limbo. Due to this, it’s likely more Hong Kong universities will be offering affected students placements in their extensive programmes.

Additionally, the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR government is closely monitoring the developments concerning the Trump ban. The bureau has encouraged Macao universities to assist students with the transfer and transition to assure their rights to pursue their studies.

