Parolees Get A Second Chance At Life As Terengganu Offer Island Jobs

For some who have been incarcerated for crimes, there is hope to rejoin society as the tourism and hospitality sectors in Terengganu have been encouraged to hire inmates who are out on parole.

According to a Malay Mail report, Terengganu Prisons director Mohd Nasir Yusof said employers in various sectors have the opportunity to hire inmates categorised as parolees (ODP) and persons released on licence (OBB) through the Corporate Smart Internship for Parolees (CSI Parol) programme. This initiative aims to provide employment opportunities in different fields.

Mohd Nasir revealed that a total of 720 inmates have participated in the CSI programme in the state, and about 500 individuals from that number have been employed across various sectors.

Speaking at the opening the Community, OBB and Employers’ awareness programme on Perhentian Island yesterday (25 May), he said 32 inmates have been employed by three separate employers on Redang Island, while another five inmates are working for a single employer on Perhentian Island.

Perhentian Island is known for its pristine waters and white beaches. Image: Wikipedia | adiput

Additionally, Mohd Nasir said the department is aiming to have at least five employers in the sector to hire parolees this year, highlighting that both employers and inmates can benefit from this programme.

“The inmates involved are those nearing release and have undergone thorough screening. They are also continuously monitored during their employment with the employer,” he said, while assuring that the feedback received from tourism sector employers about the working inmates have been positive.

The response from employers highlighted the inmates’ good treatment of customers and zero criminal misconduct. There were also a few cases of inmates who were fully released from prison and immediately offered permanent employment by the same employer.

The programme also aims to educate the public, especially employers, to give these individuals a second chance to rebuild their lives, regain their self-confidence, and contribute positively to society, Mohd Nasir said.

