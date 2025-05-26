Kids Allegedly Tortured Missing Kitten To Death After Sneaking Out Of Home

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Threads user Shah (@shahjihanshah) shared a sad story about losing her kitten which she only had for two months.

Shah returned home from work with her husband around 1.30am when they realized their kitten Jojo wasn’t at home. They thought the tiny cat slept under the car as it usually does after it was full from eating. However, Jojo was no where to be seen no matter where they looked.

The next morning, her mother-in-law asked whether they saw Jojo because when she called the cat to feed it, the cat didn’t answer. This was when Shah felt uncomfortable because Jojo has been missing for hours.

The family went out to look for Jojo around the neighbourhood. They then checked the CCTV camera footage and saw three children (2 girls and 1 boy) approaching the house gate around 10pm.

Shah said the children came to the house three times. The first time they came to see if there was anyone at home. One of the kids took Jojo the second time they came around. They tried to take another cat the third time but that cat ran into the house and was safe.

Her father-in-law posted in the neighbourhood group chat to ask if anyone could identify the children in the video. Fortunately, someone did so Shah and her husband went to the child’s house to ask for her cat back.

A chilling turn of events

Sadly, they were met with a heartbreaking find because the cat Jojo was tortured to death. According to Shah, the cat was allegedly placed in a covered container with another cat and suffocated to death.

Shah was inconsolable thinking about how Jojo struggled to breathe in the airtight container. She has since lodged a police report. According to her, the police exhumed Jojo’s body, which her husband had initially buried, so it could be sent to the vet for a post-mortem.

Shah holding up the police report. Image: @shahjihanshah/Threads

Shah’s mother-in-law said the parents of the children allegedly dropped by the house to talk but Shah and her husband weren’t in at the time. However, she told her husband she doesn’t want to meet them at all.

In another post, Shah said the kid’s mother claimed she slept early that night and didn’t know her children snuck out at night through the kitchen door.

Due to her heartbreaking experience, she reminded parents to monitor and watch their children. She claimed her cats were well behaved and did not disturb neighbours because they were well taken cared of at home. She added her cats would immediately come home when called.

The incident definitely shocked some people due to the cruelty enacted by children. They wondered why were the children roaming on their own at night.

They sympathised with Shah and hoped she could get justice for Jojo.

