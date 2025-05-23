[Watch] E-Hailing Driver Turns Back To Help Nenek Who Had Trouble Walking

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TikTok user and Grab driver Santy (@santy_meng86) was on her way to pick up a passenger when she saw an elderly woman walking slowly by the roadside while carrying heavy items in both hands.

When she drove past the woman, she kept asking herself if she should help but doing so would mean her passenger would have to wait longer.

She called the passenger to explain what was going on and fortunately, the passenger agreed to wait.

Santy turned her car around to pick up the woman who was still slowly waddling by. Since the woman’s feet were aching, it took her some time to enter the car.

Santy was glad she decided to turn back and help because the woman’s house was actually 500m away and pretty far from where they were.

Upon reaching, she helped carry the heavy bags in. She found out the senior citizen lived alone as she has no children.

Santy wrote in her caption that the woman reminded her of her own mother and said she would visit the woman again to check up on her.

She made good on her promise and took the woman for a day out around Melaka. During her visits, she found out the woman needed help around the household and asked her followers if they could chip in.

Netizens helped with what they could such as cutting the long weeds outside the home free of charge, donating or buying new household appliances, and fixing lights.

Many thanked her for helping the old woman who had trouble walking and wished her well.

