Clamped For Slightly Exceeding The Box – Twitterjaya Breaks Into Debate Over TTDI Parking Drama

Twitter user and makeup artist Att Yusof (@attyusof) shared her recent bad experience parking at Republik TTDI.

She shared that she parked in the car park because she wanted to take her baby to the clinic nearby. However, she found that her car was clamped because the back tyre of her car was a little slightly outisde the line.

She explained that she had to park her car slightly sideways because the previous car in the next parking spot exceeded the front line (shown in second tweet below).

KERETA I KENA CLAMP DEKAT REPUBLIK TTDI SBB TAYAR KELUAR LINE. Weh korang tolong lah am i in the wrong here or am i being bullied??? I park senget sbb kereta sebelah i sebelum tu park kedepan so i can’t enter properly. I park sini sbb nak bawak baby i sakit g clinic. pic.twitter.com/m12XJzabSw — Att Yusof (@attyusof) May 22, 2025

Gambar kiri – Kereta putih parking luar kotak. Kereta merah terpaksa masuk parking senget.



Gambar kanan – Kereta merah kena clamp sebab parking senget.



Bodoh punya operator parking. Cari duit dengan cara jahat. https://t.co/RcMntdh0SG pic.twitter.com/yQCX1b8U3r — Roman Akramovich (@SyedAkramin) May 22, 2025

After some manoeuvering, she managed to get into the spot. Despite not blocking anyone or any vehicle, the parking attendant said he’s forced by the management to clamp her car.

She called Republik TTDI and was given the number of a man named Encik Shariff but he didn’t answer the call. His office claimed he was in the middle of lunch.

Although she could afford the RM50 fine, she said she refused to be bullied.

In another update, she said her husband came to argue on her behalf but the situation remained unchanged. They had to pay the fine because the management refused to budge even with police involved in the case. She also enclosed the receipt issued.

Image: @attyusof/X Image: @attyusof/X

Att claimed the parking attendants there sometimes had to pay out of their own pockets when incidents with other drivers escalated as they alleged that the management simply didn’t care.

Despite this, Att plans to lodge a complaint but is unsure who to report to. She disliked that it was such a petty issue but felt it was clear injustice.

For now, she said the parking spot will not get any money from her and she would warn everyone she knows away from the place.

In the comments, some believe she was not wrong because her car did not obstruct traffic and felt the management was being cruel and greedy. They believe the management was out to get easy money by harassing drivers.

However, some felt that she could have reparked her car, citing that the law is the law.

Some users complained pedestrians had to walk through the only entry and exit points to get across. The parking lot previously had two points of access, but one has been blocked with rails.

