Cannabis-ness As Usual? Not So Much As Thailand Mulls Medical Only Use

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In 2022, Thailand legalized the use of cannabis and the government even gave away 1 million cannabis plants to their citizens so they could cash in on the ‘’household crop.’’

READ MORE: Thai Govt To Give Away 1 Million Cannabis Plants To Their Citizens Following New Law Amendments

Now three years later, the government is mulling whether to make cannabis use only for medical purposes only.

According to Bangkok Post, Thai Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said cannabis users in Thailand will be required to have medical certificates to ensure the plant is used medicinally only.

He added that the rule extends to foreign and Thai cannabis users. He aims to improve regulations on cannabis use in the country.

Credit: Ingo Joseph & Sharon McCutcheon/ Pexels

This potential new ruling means cannabis users will have to provide a medical certificate with prescriptions issued by licensed medical professionals, including traditional Thai medicine practitioners and general physicians.

Somsak said he wants to see the regulation issued by the Ministry of Public Health within 40 days. While the regulation has not been passed, Dr Somlerk Jeungsmarn, the director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, is mulling potential jail term for offenders.

Currently, the decriminalisation of cannabis saw many using cannabis recreationally which was further enabled by the growth of many weed shops sprouting throughout Thailand.

READ MORE: “You Can Try Cannabis In Thailand But Don’t Bring It Back” Cops Tell Malaysian Tourists

In a bid to reign in recreational usage of cannabis, the Thai government has proposed a new bill to regulate the cannabis industry.

READ MORE: Malaysia Could’ve Been The First Asean Country To Legalise Medicinal Marijuana If Not For Sheraton Move, Says Syed Saddiq

READ MORE: KJ Says Cannabis Is Actually Legal In Malaysia, And Everyone Loses Their Minds

READ MORE: “It’s Wasted On Us” Anwar and I Don’t Use Ganja, Says Rafizi

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.