Rocking For A Cause: Musicians For Musicians To Hold Benefit Showcase This July

Here’s something that’ll hit all the right notes – Musicians for Musicians (MFM) is hosting a benefit showcase this 5 July at Kelab Golf Negara Subang, and it’s set to be a heartwarming (and foot-tapping) celebration with a purpose.

If you haven’t heard of MFM yet, they’re the good folks standing in solidarity with our local musicians – especially those who’ve hit hard times. Think financial struggles, health challenges, accidents, and even just the everyday uphill battle of making ends meet in the creative industry.

MFM was founded to do something about that, and they’ve been on a mission ever since: to support, uplift, and empower musicians in Malaysia, one beat at a time.

What started as a helping hand has now grown into a full-blown movement. MFM is working to make sure musicians aren’t just seen as entertainment, but as professionals who deserve the same security and respect as anyone else. That means fighting for fair pay, access to EPF, Socso, medical coverage, and ensuring musicians don’t fall through the cracks when life gets tough.

But they’re not stopping there. MFM wants to create actual job opportunities, push for equal treatment across the industry, mentor new talent, and build a fairer, more sustainable gig economy for musicians. They’re even reaching out to club, pub, and F&B venue owners to build better relationships – and ideally, better conditions – for everyone involved.

Our local musicians have been giving us the joy of music, it’s time to give back

Image: TRP

Speaking at a press conference today, MFM president Francis Danker addressed members of the media and a few music artists in attendance to announce the benefit show titled “Giving Through Music” and share a few inspirational words.

“Music has a unique ability to transcend barriers, to heal, and to inspire. It unites us in ways that words alone cannot.

“With ‘Giving Through Music’, we aim to harness the power to support the many musicians who are in need, require medical aid, hospitalisation, and facing age-related issues,” he said.

President of MFM Francis Danker speaking at a press conference in Kelab Golf Negara Subang, Petaling Jaya. Image: TRP

Francis highlighted that in the past year alone, the Malaysian music community has already lost a few members and good friends due to illness and medical complications, noting that MFM is already currently assisting a number of their members with their medical expenses.

A few household names he mentioned were Vernon Steele who is an amputee, Jerry Felix who is suffering from prostate cancer, and Zainal Rampa who had a stroke.

“Every ticket sold, every note played, and every voice lifted will contribute to a cause that is close to our hearts,” Francis said.

READ MORE: Beating the Odds: Drummer Jerry Felix’s Fight Against Prostate Cancer

READ MORE: Malaysia’s “Rod Stewart” Vernon Steele Suffers From COPD, Under Observation At PPUM

A lineup to remember: 17 bands are taking the stage at the show

Now, about that benefit showcase – it’s shaping up to be epic because 17 bands will take the stage, including none other than the legendary Alleycats (yes, those Alleycats).

Whether you’re into nostalgic hits or just looking to support a good cause with some good music, it’s the place to be.

Looking Good, one of the bands on the MFM benefit show lineup, treated the press and other attendees with a soulful rendition of ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ by The Bee Gees. Image: TRP

Another great thing announced at the press conference is the newly-launched MFM website, where both musicians and fans alike can go to as a portal for all things happening in the music scene here.

The website’s creator, Mark Dylan, told TRP that mfmmalaysia.org will be the website to go to if you’re looking for gigs that are happening. Not only that, musicians who are members of MFM will also have their bios on the site for people to get to know them better as well.

Mark also highlighted how the MFM official website will act as a ticketing platform to make things more convenient for gig-goers. Just get on the website, see a band you like, and get tickets to the show, all in the same place.

Meanwhile, a blog section on the website hosts articles on the music industry, current affairs related to music in Malaysia, news on the artists, and many more topics related to the music scene here.

So, if you’re gearing up for a night of funky tunes brought to you by some of Malaysia’s talented musicians, check out the poster below and use the QR codes to get your tickets!

Whether you’re rocking up with friends or supporting quietly from your seat, this showcase is about coming together for the people who keep our stages and our souls lit up.

So mark your calendars for 5 July, warm up your vocal cords, and get ready to sing along (or just sway gently while holding your drink). Because this time, music isn’t just for entertainment – it’s for empowerment.

