Mindef To Look Into Claims Of Damaged Homes Due To Lima Airshow

The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) is a highly anticipated event each year, and this year, it’ll be held from 20 to 24 May 2025.

However, some locals may not be too happy with the popular exhibition because some displays during the air show allegedly damaged their properties.

According to the New Straits Times, the police have received 27 reports as of 21 May regarding the alleged damage to homes caused by shockwaves from aerial displays.

There was a viral video that showed shattered window panes allegedly caused by shockwaves from fighter jets flying ahead during Lima ‘25.

The police said all reports will be thoroughly investigated before being forwarded to the relevant authorities for further action.

The Defence Ministry also promised to look into the matter, admitting that similar instances have happened in the past although it should not have happened again.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said ideally the damages to properties shouldn’t have taken place but some effects were expected. He added that previously chickens had died, amongst other things.

The 17th Lima exhibition will still proceed as usual while investigation goes on. To reduce traffic congestion and parking issues, visitors are advised to use the official Lima ‘25 e-hailing service, MyCar.

