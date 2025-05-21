Six Elephants, One Highway: The Realities Of Human-Wildlife Boundaries

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Elephants are normally chill, but what happens when they’re angry?

Your car, if not you, might be the victim.

Just like last night (20 May), six elephants went on a rampage around 8.15 pm at kilometre 11 of the East-West Highway (JRTB) between Jeli and Gerik, as confirmed by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

What did it cost? A severely damaged car.

In a video that went viral on Tiktok, a white Toyota Vios was caught in the chaos, with both the front and rear of the car left completely wrecked.

According to the Gerik District Police Chief, Superintendent Zulkifli Mahmood, a police report was lodged by the unfortunate car owner around 11.36 pm on the same night.

“Investigations revelead that the man stopped his vehicle and turned off the headlights when he spotted a group of elephants were crossing the road he was on,” he said in a statement.

He also added that the victim managed to exit his car and get to safety after hearing a car honk from behind, just before it was approached by three elephants.

It was fortunate that the driver did not suffer any injury.

Zulkifli advised road users to be more aware and careful when travelling through areas that are frequently used by wild elephants.

“Elephants should not be provoked with honking and high beams, as it may trigger aggresive behaviour,” he added, as reported by Sinar Harian.

