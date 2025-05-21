Private Clinic Fees Could Rise Up To 30% Under New Price Ruling

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Treatment charges at clinics and hospitals could hike up by as much as thirty percent in the near future thanks to a new pricing directive that’s being enforced, private medical practitioners warned.

The Federation of Private Medical Practitioners’ Associations Malaysia (FPMPAM) said clinics are now required to itemise charges that were bundled under single fee, and this means patients would bear the brunt of the cost increase, New Straits Times reported.

FPMPAM’s president, Dr Shanmuganathan T.V. Ganeson explained that the new price display rule has disrupted the current billing system – consultation, treatment, and medication were all charged together previously.

“Clinics now have to unbundle costs, including operating expenses, which must be separately listed on the bill,” he said.

An Utusan Malaysia report said the estimated patient charges could go up by 10 to 30 percent depending on the type of treatment and medication. Essentially, a standard consultation may cost RM10 to RM30 more than before.

Private medical practitioners were not happy that the new rule was placed under an Act made for retail goods

On 6 May, about 200 general practitioners (GP) gathered in front of the Prime Minister’s office, seemingly to protest against a new rule that requires private clinics to display prices of medicine. The regulation was part of a broader set of anti-profiteering laws.

That was the real reason behind the protest. The GPs were unhappy that the rule was being enforced under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (Act 723), and was calling for the government to put it under the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586) instead.

In a statement, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said the consequence of being subjected to both Act 723 and Act 586 could result in enforcement overlaps. They also noted that Act 723 was designed for retail businesses, and are concerned that the overlap may cause confusion.

