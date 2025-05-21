Malay Rights Rally To Proceed Despite ASEAN Summit Road Closures

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malay rights gathering is set to proceed this weekend, coinciding with the upcoming ASEAN Summit 2025 scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur throughout the same weekend.

The Melayu Berdaulat rally, which focuses on protecting Malay rights and interests as well as affirming support for Malay rulers, is expected to have 15,000 attendees gather in front of the Sogo shopping complex at 2.30pm this Saturday (24 May), Malaysia Gazette reported.

Meanwhile, as Malaysia hosts the 46th ASEAN Summit from 23 to 28 May, six expressways and 25 major roads in the Klang Valley will be closed or diverted while the event is in progress.

A dry rehearsal of the road closures is also happening today (21 May) and Thursday (22 may) ahead of the summit.

PERKASA: We have no intention of disrupting the ASEAN summit

Conservative Malay rights group Pertubuhan Pribumi Perkasa Malaysia (PERKASA) president and organising chairperson Syed Hasan Syed Ali stressed that the rally is not intended to disrupt the government’s agenda, Harakah Daily reported.

“I understand that 23 to 25 May will be the meeting stage for senior officials representing respective countries, and 26 to 28 May will be the actual meeting of the heads of ASEAN countries along with several major powers,” he said.

Syed Hasan assured that there would be no issue for many who are attending the gathering, and that members of the joint secretariat of non-governmental organisations (NGO) organising the rally are disciplined individuals who are averse to chaos.

“We just want to express our annoyance and anxiety as ordinary citizens who see the current situation in the country led by a government that we increasingly see as detrimental to the interests of the Malays and Islam,” Syed Hasan explained.

He also urged all other Malay Muslim NGOs, whether pro-government or pro-opposition, to join the rally to raise Malay issues and interests that they want to express.

