Community Hub Claims Resident Cat Taken Without Consent, Animal Rescuer Shares What Happened

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, staff at the Campus Ampang claimed an animal rescuer took away Sushi, an Oyen cat the whole mall is caring for this year, without consent.

They claimed Sushi was pregnant and told the rescuer that they would care for the feline.

However, they said Sushi was still taken away and was last seen on Saturday morning, 17 May.

In another update, they got wind of news that Sushi was taken to the vet to be spayed despite being pregnant, but the cat allegedly died after surgery.

This news caused anguish among pet lovers and the people at The Campus Ampang mourned the loss of their resident cat.

In another post, the Campus Ampang allegedly confronted the rescuer who they claimed was from Stray Free Foundation. They demanded the rescuer to return the cat alive or dead by 12pm on 20 May or they would pursue legal action and publicise it all on social media.

Screenshot of The Campus Ampang’s Instagram Story.

The rescuer has clarified that she wasn’t associated with Stray Free Foundation and asked who fed lies to the Campus Ampang.

Meanwhile, the Stray Free Foundation said they would not hesitate to pursue legal action against anyone who spread false claims about the organisation.

The rescuer’s side of the story

The rescuer shared she met Sushi not long ago and realized it was not heavily pregnant. The cat was not producing any milk as well.

She admitted that her initial plan was to terminate the cat’s pregnancy but the staff at the Campus Ampang allegedly told her that the cat and kittens will be sent to a shelter owned by one of the staff members there.

However, the rescuer decided to intervene herself and took the cat in for the procedure. The plan was to release the cat a week after recovery.

When the vet tried to administer anaesthesia, they allegedly found that the pregnancy has failed and the kittens had died in the womb.

Since Sushi was still stable, they proceeded with the spaying but they found more health complications in the cat.

Sushi allegedly has a diaphragmatic hernia which was likely caused from a recent fall or trauma like being hit. This wasn’t obvious earlier because Sushi was overweight and showed no symptoms.

Sushi also had enlarged kidneys and her gallbladder had turned green due to excess bile acid. A healthy gallbladder is usually yellow.

The rescuer claimed the surgery went well without complications but Sushi collapsed a few hours later.

The vet tried to administer CPR and other emergency measures to no avail. Sadly, Sushi didn’t make it and a post-mortem was done.

The post-mortem results showed that Sushi had several health issues such as diaphragmatic hernia, severe kidney issues, lung issues, and possible underlying disease.

Screenshot of the rescuer’s Instagram Story.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.