Body Of Missing Rohingya Girl Found In Drain In Ampang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A young Rohingya girl was suspected to have drowned after she fell into a drain and swept away by strong currents near the MPAJ hall in Kampung Cheras Baru, Ampang on 19 May.

Yesterday morning (20 May), her body was found some six kilometers from the point of the drain where she reportedly fell in, Malay Mail reported.

Ampang Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azam Ismail said the body of the 10-year-old Rohingya victim, Nur Aida Nur Muhammad, was discovered in Sungai Kerayong, Taman Cheras Indah, at 11.20am.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department’s Water Rescue Team (PPDA) operations commander Mohamad Riduan Akhyar said the victim’s body was stuck along the riverbank, and was handed over to the police for further action.

Another child also fell into the drain but was rescued

It was reported that an 11-year-old child also fell into the drain with Nur Aida. Fortunately, members of the public managed to save the child from being swept away by the strong currents. Both children were on their way home from school when the incident occurred.

Nur Aida’s father, Nur Muhammad Tufail Ahmad, expressed his deep sorrow over not being able to fulfil his daughter’s wish for a family holiday.

He mentioned that his eldest child (of four) frequently asked him to take the family on a holiday, but he couldn’t oblige due to work commitments.

“A few days before the incident, she said she wanted to go out for a trip. I promised I would take her, but never got the chance. Now, I’m filled with regret,” he said remorsefuly.

He added that he has come to terms with the loss, but deeply feels the absence of his daughter especially given her helpful nature and how often she helped her mother, who is currently in confinement after giving birth to their fourth child.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.