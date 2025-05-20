Plan Your Journey: 6 Expressways, 25 Major Roads Closed For 46th Asean Summit

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Since the 46th Asean Summit will take place soon, six expressways and 25 major roads in the Klang Valley will be closed or diverted from 23 to 28 May.

The summit, hosted by Malaysia this year, will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from 26 to 27 May.

The road closures, scheduled around delegate movements, will be done in stages from 8am to 8pm.

Commercial vehicles are prohibited from entering the city centre during peak hours, from 6.30am-7.30am and 4.30pm-7.30pm. The public is encouraged to use public transport during the road closure period.

In addition, a dry run will take place on 21 and 22 May.

The affected routes include those to Kuala Lumpur city centre, KLIA, Subang Air Force base, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Istana Negara, and hotels for foreign delegates.

Here’s a list of affected expressways:

North-South Expressway (Sungai Buloh to City Centre) MEX Expressway KL-Seremban Expressway ELITE Expressway (KLIA to Putrajaya) Guthrie Expressway NKVE (Subang to Jalan Duta)

Here are the affected city roads:

Lebuh KLIA Lingkaran Putrajaya Jalan Istana Jalan Damansara Jalan Tun Abdul Razak Jalan Ampang Jalan Sultan Ismail Jalan Bukit Bintang Jalan Imbi Jalan Parlimen Jalan Kuching

The following roads around KLCC and nearby junctions will be closed between 26 and 27 May:

Jalan P. Ramlee (junctions with Jalan Ampang, Jalan Sultan Ismail, and Jalan Perak) Jalan Perak (junctions with Jalan P. Ramlee and Jalan Pinang) Jalan Stonor (junctions with Jalan Kia Peng and Persiaran KLCC)

Extended train services

From 23 to 27 May, Rapid KL is extending its morning and evening peak rail operations.

The new peak hours for the time being are 6.30pm to 10am (instead of the usual 7am to 9.30am) in the morning and 4.30pm to 8pm (instead of 5pm to 7.30pm) in the evening.

There’s also an increase of frequency of train operations on the weekend (24 and 25 May). The Ampang/Petaling route will be increased to a four-minute frequency while the Kelana Jaya route will be at five-minute frequency.

Meanwhile, the monorail, Kajang, and Putrajaya lines will be at a frequency of eight minutes.

Some bus routes might face schedule delays due to the road closure and they are:

Route 402 (Titiwangsa LRT – Maluri LRT) Route 302 (Titiwangsa LRT – KLCC) Route 300 (Hab Pandan Indah – Lebuh Ampang) Route 303 (Taman Mulia Jaya – Lebuh Ampang) Rapid KL On-Demand ( Titiwangsa Zone – Chow Kit)

Anyone planning to head to KLCC and the surrounding areas are encouraged to use the rail service to cut down traffic congestion.

The stations that can be used are:

KLCC Station (Kelana Jaya Line) KLCC Persiaran Station (Putrajaya Line) Raja Chulan Station (KL Monorail) Conlay Station (Putrajaya Line) Bukit Bintang Station (Kajang Line and the KL Monorail)

